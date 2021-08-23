yieldwatch (WATCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $267,737.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00130570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00159545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.93 or 1.00022070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.93 or 0.01010696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.13 or 0.06728351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

