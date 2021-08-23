Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $294,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total transaction of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,743 shares of company stock worth $169,856,139. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.16.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $351.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 214.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.07. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.60 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.