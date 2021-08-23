Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,792,692 shares of company stock worth $160,260,767. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.