Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 20,000 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

