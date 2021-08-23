Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $56,444,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261,549 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 75.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 565,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,805,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $43,072,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $39,695,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.03. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $227.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

