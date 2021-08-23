Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $3.18. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $11.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,305,611. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Littelfuse by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,560. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

