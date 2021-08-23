Zacks: Analysts Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.17. Groupon posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 40,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,888. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $687.05 million, a P/E ratio of 86.77 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 102,114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,155 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,342 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

