Zacks: Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after acquiring an additional 701,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

