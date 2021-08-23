Zacks: Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MediciNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,387,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 73,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.58. 5,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.43. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.81.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

