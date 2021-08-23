Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.35 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report $119.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.20 million and the highest is $130.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $499.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.92 million to $530.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $742.26 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.54% and a negative net margin of 82.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

