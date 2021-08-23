Zacks: Analysts Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Post $3.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.54. The Home Depot reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $327.74. 2,772,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,058,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

