Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

EIGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $7.55 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

