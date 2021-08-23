Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ETTX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 123,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,343. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.