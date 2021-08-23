Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

ETTX stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 123,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,343. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 6,268,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.