Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.06. Forward Air posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,176. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

