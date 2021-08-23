Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings per share of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. 1,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after buying an additional 253,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after purchasing an additional 76,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.