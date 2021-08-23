Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIME. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,364 shares of company stock worth $10,725,252. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $59.40. 4,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,426. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.65.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

