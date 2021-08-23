Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.36. 34,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,647. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,011,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

