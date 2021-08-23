Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report sales of $141.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.44 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $144.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TGP stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.