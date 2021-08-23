Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.07. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.33. 15,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,237. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,014 shares of company stock worth $6,596,656 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

