Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. 3,347,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after buying an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.