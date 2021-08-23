Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $6.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.26. United Rentals reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $22.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.01 to $27.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

NYSE:URI traded up $8.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,813. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $364.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

