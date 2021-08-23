Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.31. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 237.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 59,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 43.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

