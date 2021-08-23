Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 5,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,987. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 909,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

