Zacks: Brokerages Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.60 Million

Brokerages expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will announce sales of $127.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $132.50 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $71.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $498.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.46 million to $506.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $688.76 million, with estimates ranging from $684.10 million to $699.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.22.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $15,343,170. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $5.98 on Friday, hitting $161.70. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.28. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $208.99.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.