Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $529.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.