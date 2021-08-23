Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $529.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $534.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $124.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.07 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.