Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.97). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 801,509 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.96. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

