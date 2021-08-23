Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

