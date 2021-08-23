Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.67.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $545.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.12. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $549.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

