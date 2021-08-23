Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report sales of $8.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.73. 1,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.99. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

