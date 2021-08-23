Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.39 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

