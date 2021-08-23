Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $360,128.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,400. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in National Bankshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

