Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ATCX stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $376.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 13.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 26.7% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 52,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

