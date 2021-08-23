Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Hold

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

