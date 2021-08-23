Zacks Investment Research Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -20.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GeoPark by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 112,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

