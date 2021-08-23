Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

