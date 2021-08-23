ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,453.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00335781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00144304 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00163893 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 192.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,285,618 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

