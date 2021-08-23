Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Sells $1,158,300.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $578.89. 154,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,538. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $581.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $538.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.