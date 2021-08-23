Zenfuse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $370,189.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market cap of $5.11 million and $370,189.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.48 or 0.00821601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00101640 BTC.

About Zenfuse

ZEFU is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,336,628 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

