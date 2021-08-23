Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Research Coverage Started at Itau BBA Securities

Equities researchers at Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 79.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Zenvia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $13.84 on Monday. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.