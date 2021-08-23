Zilla Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $354,913.48 and $358.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00816772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00102425 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

