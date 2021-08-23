Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells $235,397.76 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,210.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $96.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 340,612 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after buying an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.