ZPER Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, ZPER has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $70.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,254,657 coins. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

