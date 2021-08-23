Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DEI stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

