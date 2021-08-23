Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK opened at $19.69 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

