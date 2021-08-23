Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 16,270 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

