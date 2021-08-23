Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,064 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

