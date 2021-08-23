Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 779 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 136.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

