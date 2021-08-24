-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.01. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after buying an additional 58,329 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,311,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,596. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

