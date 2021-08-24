-$0.07 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Affimed reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

