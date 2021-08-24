-$0.09 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05.

SVRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

SVRA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,280. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 32.56 and a quick ratio of 32.56. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth approximately $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 291.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savara by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

